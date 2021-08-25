Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 30,497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $477,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 32.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

