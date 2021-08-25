Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $181.96. 350,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49.

