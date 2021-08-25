Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises about 2.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of STORE Capital worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 824,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,781. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.