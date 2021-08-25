Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Ameren comprises 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 788,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,181. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

