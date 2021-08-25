Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,522,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. 1,001,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

