Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 238,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

