Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

