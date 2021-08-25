Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $298.24 million and $1.05 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,893,010,013 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

