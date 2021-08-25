Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Electromed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Electromed stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Electromed alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.