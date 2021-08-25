Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

