Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 13th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $147.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

