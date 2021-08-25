Edward L. Williams Sells 50,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 784.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telos by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

