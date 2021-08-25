Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

