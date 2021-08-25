Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEA. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.41 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

