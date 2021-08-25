Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 478,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

