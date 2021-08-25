Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.