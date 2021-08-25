E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.41 Average PT from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOAN shares. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.17 ($13.14). The company had a trading volume of 8,164,683 shares. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.34.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.