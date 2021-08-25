e-Money Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $536,697.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.