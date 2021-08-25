e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 3,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

