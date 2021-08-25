Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

