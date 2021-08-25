Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209,931.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $192,217.65 and approximately $209,931.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00415630 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001428 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00943102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,851 coins and its circulating supply is 389,604 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

