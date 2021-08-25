DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.08.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.