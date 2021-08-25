Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,724 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

