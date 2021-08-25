Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 15,752 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

