Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $499,000 Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $667.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

