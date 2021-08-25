Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 61 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.