Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 293 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 56.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 191.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,790 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

