Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duluth were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $6,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Duluth by 2,507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Duluth by 44.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duluth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.