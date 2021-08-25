DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.90

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $121.22, with a volume of 6902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

