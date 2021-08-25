Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,914,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $4,431,468. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.