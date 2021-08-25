Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.20

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.20 and last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 5941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

