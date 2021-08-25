Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,103. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

