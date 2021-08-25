Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.10

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.10 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 1769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

