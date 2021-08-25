Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $253.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

DG stock opened at $232.75 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

