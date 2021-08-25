Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.