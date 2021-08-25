DNB Markets Upgrades The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to “Buy”

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

