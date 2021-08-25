Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.