Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $41.03 on Monday. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

