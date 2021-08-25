Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $178.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.63. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

