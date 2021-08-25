Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein Sells 59,735 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75.

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

