DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Down 4.8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 8.24 and last traded at 8.28. Approximately 206,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,559,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.70.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $288,606,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.