DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.48 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded up $17.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

