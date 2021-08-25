Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Critical Review

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.57 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -11.90 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.46 $192.60 million $0.97 14.62

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diana Shipping and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60 Atlas 0 2 3 0 2.60

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16% Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Diana Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

