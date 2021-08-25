Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

