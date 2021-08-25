Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
