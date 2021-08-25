Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

