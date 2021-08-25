Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €157.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €157.69 ($185.52).

Several research firms recently commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €145.52. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €160.60 ($188.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.