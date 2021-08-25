Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.