Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.90 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.90 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.60 or 0.99803974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.70 or 0.00995376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06697953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

