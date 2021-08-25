Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Achieves $4.30 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $3.36 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

