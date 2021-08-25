DeltaChain Trading 81.5% Lower This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00415191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.00960611 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.